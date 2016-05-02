FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Co Q1 EPS $1.21
May 2, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Co Q1 EPS $1.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc

* Sturm, Ruger & Company, inc reports first quarter diluted earnings of $1.21 per share and declares dividend of 48¢ per share

* Q1 earnings per share $1.21

* Q1 sales $173.1 million versus $137 million

* Sturm Ruger & Co Inc says expect our 2016 capital expenditures to total approximately $25 million

* Sturm Ruger & Co inc says board of directors declared a dividend of 48 cents per share for q1

* Sturm Ruger & Co inc says during q1 of 2016, company’s finished goods inventory decreased by 14,600 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

