BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel Investors Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.21
May 2, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel Investors Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc

* Sunstone Hotel Investors reports results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.21

* In 2016, company expects to invest approximately $165.0 million to $180.0 million into its portfolio

* Sunstone hotel investors inc sees q2 of 2016 comparable hotel revpar growth 2.0% to 4.0%

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sunstone hotel investors inc qtrly comparable hotel revpar increased 1.5% to $143.67

* “looking forward, we continue to see mixed signals regarding hotel demand”

* Sees Q2 adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share $0.36 - $0.38

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* $1.28

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

