FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ferroglobe PLC reports pro-forma 2015 loss of $96.6 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ferroglobe PLC reports pro-forma 2015 loss of $96.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Ferroglobe PLC:

* Files annual report, SEC form 20-F; and announces unaudited pro-forma 2015 results for the newly combined company

* Ferroglobe PLC says pro-forma 2015 loss of $96.6 million, versus income of $46.8 million in 2014

* Ferroglobe PLC says pro-forma 2015 adjusted EBITDA of $294.8 million, versus $351.4 million in 2014

* Ferroglobe PLC says pro-forma 2015 revenue of $2.0 billion, versus $2.3 billion in 2014

* Ferroglobe PLC says consolidated net debt of $392.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2015, versus pro-forma $492.5 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.