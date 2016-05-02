FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RSP Permian Inc reports Q1 loss per share $0.17
May 2, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-RSP Permian Inc reports Q1 loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - RSP Permian Inc

* RSP Permian Inc announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16

* RSP Permian Inc says effective May 1, 2016, lenders under revolving credit facility unanimously reaffirmed $600 million borrowing base

* For Q1 2016 , total revenues, excluding revenue impact from realized derivative instruments, were $55.8 million , 9% increase

* RSP Permian Inc says Q1 production increased by 54% to 24.6 mboe/d (76% oil) as compared to 1Q15 and increased by 2% as compared to 4Q15

* Q1 revenue view $60.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

