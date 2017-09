BRIEF-Horizon Global reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.15/share

May 2 (Reuters) - Horizon Global Corp :

* Horizon global delivers profit improvement for third consecutive quarter

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.12

* Quarterly sales $146.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $143.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guidance issued for year ended December 31, 2016 remains same as issued on March 1, 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $590.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: