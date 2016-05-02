BRIEF-Secure Energy Services Q1 revenue C$209.1 million

May 2 (Reuters) - Secure Energy Services Inc :
* Secure energy services announces strategic acquisition for $53 million and reports first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $25 million
* Q1 revenue c$209.1 million
* Q1 revenue view c$264.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Entered into an agreement to acquire all of operating assets of Petrolama Energy Canada Inc
* Purchase price will be paid with about $47 .7 million in cash, balance of about $5 .8 million through issuance of common shares
* Secure energy services inc qtrly total revenue $209.1 million versus $366.5 million
* Secure energy services inc qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Secure has also agreed to purchase Petrolama’s inventory on hand at closing
* Petrolama’s expected contribution to adjusted EBITDA for next 12 months is anticipated to be about $8 to $9 million
* Secure energy services inc qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.06, revenue view c$264.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S