BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Technologies to acquire TNT Energy Llc
May 2, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Technologies to acquire TNT Energy Llc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc :

* Revolution Lighting Technologies to acquire TNT Energy Llc to advance its led lighting services platform

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share in second half of 2016

* Purchase price comprised of $8 million in cash, $2 million in form of promissory notes together with 2 year earn-out based on revenue and adjusted EBITDA of TNT Energy

* Will pay a total purchase price of $10 million for 100 percent of outstanding membership interests of TNT energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
