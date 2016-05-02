FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aegion Corp expects to reduce headcount by about 900 employees in 2016
May 2, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aegion Corp expects to reduce headcount by about 900 employees in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Aegion Corp :

* Aegion corporation reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $293.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $283 million

* Consolidated contract backlog at march 31, 2016 was $756.7 million, an increase of approximately 1.0 percent from march 31, 2015

* Expects to substantially complete restructuring in q2 of 2016 and record total estimated pre-tax charges between $11.0 to $13.0 million

* 2016 restructuring is expected to reduce costs by $15.0 to $16.0 million, more than originally planned

* Aegion Corp says company expects to reduce headcount by approximately 900 employees, or 14.5% of total workforce in 2016

* Headcount reductions totaled 705 as of March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
