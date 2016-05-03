FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Willbros Group reports Q1 loss per share $0.25
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 12:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Willbros Group reports Q1 loss per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Willbros Group Inc

* Willbros reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.16 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue $199 million versus i/b/e/s view $210.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $825 million to $900 million

* Anticipate other charges related to employee severance costs and equipment impairment charges totaling $2.0 million during Q2 2016

* As of March 31, 2016 , total backlog of $783.3 million compared to $826.8 million at December 31, 2015

* Expect Q2 of 2016 revenues and operating income before special items to improve over Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

