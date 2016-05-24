FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Principal stakeholders and KGI enter into a letter of intent for potential acquisition of Catalyst Paper
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Principal stakeholders and KGI enter into a letter of intent for potential acquisition of Catalyst Paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Catalyst Paper Corp

* Board received expression of intent among Kejriwal group and four largest shareholders of co holding about 79% of common shares

* Common shares would be acquired for c$6.00 per share, except those held by principal securityholders

* KGI would commit to equity investments of c$25 million in co and c$35 million in newly formed guarantor of new term loans entered into

* Board will be pleased to review any proposal which may result from expression of intent among KGI and principal securityholders

* Principal stakeholders and KGI enter into a letter of intent for a potential acquisition of catalyst paper Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.