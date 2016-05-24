FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suncor Energy says began remobilization process of its employees to support staged restart of its operations in RMWB
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 3:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Suncor Energy says began remobilization process of its employees to support staged restart of its operations in RMWB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc

* Begun remobilization process of its employees to support staged restart of its operations in Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

* Evacuation order was lifted by regional emergency operations centre evening of may 20, 2016

* There has been no damage to Suncor’s assets and enhanced fire mitigation work has been conducted at all sites

* Construction activities at fort hills mine continued ramping up over weekend;syncrude in process of planning return to operations.

* Suncor energy provides RMWB operations update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

