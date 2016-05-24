FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jupai Holdings qtrly EPS $0.24 per ads
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jupai Holdings qtrly EPS $0.24 per ads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Jupai Holdings Ltd

* Total number of active clients during q1 of 2016 was 2,816, a 45.1% increase from 1,941 for corresponding period in 2015

* Total assets under management increased from $1.9 billion at end of 2015 to $3.3 billion at end of q1 of 2016

* Qtrly non-gaap net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ads $0.16

* Qtrly eps $0.24 per ads

* Jupai reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $35 million to $38 million

* Q1 revenue rose 148 percent to $34.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.