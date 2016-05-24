BRIEF-Jupai Holdings qtrly EPS $0.24 per ads

May 24 (Reuters) - Jupai Holdings Ltd

* Total number of active clients during q1 of 2016 was 2,816, a 45.1% increase from 1,941 for corresponding period in 2015

* Total assets under management increased from $1.9 billion at end of 2015 to $3.3 billion at end of q1 of 2016

* Qtrly non-gaap net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ads $0.16

* Qtrly eps $0.24 per ads

* Jupai reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $35 million to $38 million

* Q1 revenue rose 148 percent to $34.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )