FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sinnerschrader confirms provisional annual figures for FY 2014/2015
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 23, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sinnerschrader confirms provisional annual figures for FY 2014/2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sinnerschrader AG :

* Provisional annual figures for 2014/2015 confirmed

* FY 2014/2015 revenue of 47.7 million euros ($50.6 million) versus 48.6 million euros year ago

* FY EBITA of 2.1 million euros versus 3.1 million euros year ago

* Decided to propose payment of a dividend of 0.12 euros per share

* Revenue of more than 50 million euros and EBITA of 5 million euros forecast for FY 2015/2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.