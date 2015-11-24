BRIEF-Haikui Seafood 9mth net profit down 21.7 pct at EUR 6.0 mln

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Haikui Seafood AG :

* Results affected by enhanced competitive pressure and adverse market conditions

* Revenue increased by 15.0 per cent to 100.6 million euros ($106.97 million) in first nine months of 2015 (9 months 2014: 87.4 million euros); increase mainly due to beneficial foreign exchange rate effects

* Measured in functional currency Chinese yuan, 9-month group’s revenue decreased by 4.9 per cent to 693.6 million Chinese yuans ($108.6 million) (9 months 2014: 729.1 million yuans)

* 9-month EBIT amounted to 9.7 million euros with a still attractive EBIT margin of 9.6 per cent

* 9-month net profit declined by 21.7 percent to 6.0 million euros (9 months 2014: 7.6 million euros)

* Full-Year outlook partly adjusted

* Now expects revenue in Chinese yuan renminbi terms for 2015 to decrease by around 5 percent compared with 2014

* EBIT margin is still expected to be in a range between 8 and 10 percent

* Share buyback program successfully completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9405 euros) ($1 = 6.3880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Gdynia Newsroom)