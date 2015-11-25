BRIEF-windeln.de 9-mth revenue up 76 pct at EUR 118.3 mln

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Windeln De AG :

* Remains on course in third quarter

* In first nine months, windeln.de was able to increase revenue by 76 percent to 118.3 million euros ($126 million)

* Increase 9-month revenue by 76 percent to 118.3 million euros and improve adjusted EBIT margin to -8.1 pct (prior year: -10.0 pct)

* For 2015 expects a revenue increase of approximately 75 percent compared to 101 million euros in prior year, a gross margin of approx. 25 pct and adjusted EBIT margin of -8 to -7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)