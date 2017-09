Nov 25 (Reuters) - Eniro AB

* Eniro convenes extraordinary general meeting regarding settlement agreement with its former CEO

* Says former CEO Johan Lindgren waives all claims against company regarding termination salary and severance pay

* Says company in turn waives its claims against Lindgren

* Says if settlement agreement is approved, a positive impact on earnings of about SEK 14 million is expected