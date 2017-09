Nov 25 (Reuters) - Bilia

* Says acquires car scrapping business

* Says acquisition will increase Bilia’s net loan debt and capital employed with about SEK 26 million

* Says the annual turnover is about SEK 28 million and the operating margin for last financial year was 11 per cent

* Says the business has 16 employees