FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marston's full-year profit rises 10 pct
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
November 26, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marston's full-year profit rises 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Marston’s Plc

* Fy underlying pretax profit rose 10 percent to 91.5 million stg

* Final dividend 4.5 pence per share

* Total dividend up 4.5 percent to 7 pence per share

* Underlying group revenue up 7% to £845.5 million

* Underlying profit before tax up 10% to £91.5 million

* Good start to new financial year, in line with expectations

* Focus on premium and craft beer driving growth and delivering market outperformance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.