BRIEF-Marston's full-year profit rises 10 pct

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Marston’s Plc
* Fy underlying pretax profit rose 10 percent to 91.5 million stg
* Final dividend 4.5 pence per share
* Total dividend up 4.5 percent to 7 pence per share
* Underlying group revenue up 7% to £845.5 million
* Underlying profit before tax up 10% to £91.5 million
* Good start to new financial year, in line with expectations
* Focus on premium and craft beer driving growth and delivering market outperformance