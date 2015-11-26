BRIEF-Swedish Match sees STG 2015 adjusted EBITDA margin in line with 2014

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Swedish Match Ab says: * As part of strategic review to identify future opportunities for Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG), STG management has together with its Board of Directors established expectations with regard to the financial development for STG Group

* for full year 2015, stg expects net sales growth in high single digits and an adjusted ebitda margin broadly in line with 2014

* for full year 2015, stg expects capital expenditure around 250 mdkk

* Medium Term, Stg Anticipates Organic Growth Rates, Excluding Currency Effects, In Range Of 1 3 percent for net sales, 3-5 percent for adjusted ebitda annually

* for 2016, stg expects organic net sales growth and adjusted ebitda growth excluding currency effects in line with medium term expectations

* stg’s management is expecting cost reductions of approximately 140 mdkk compared to full year 2014 when fully implemented in 2018

* STG also anticipates working capital improvements amounting to approximately 500 MDKK in the same period versus full year 2014 working capital level

* STG continues to make further investments related to new tobacco regulation resulting in expected capital expenditure in 2016 being in line with or slightly above the 2015 level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)