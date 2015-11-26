FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SSAB and Aspo ESL Shipping sign long-term agreement for raw material sea transport
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SSAB and Aspo ESL Shipping sign long-term agreement for raw material sea transport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - SSAB

* SSAB and Aspo ESL Shipping Sign Long Term agreement for raw material sea transport to reduce co2 emissions

* Says the new combined sea freight agreement will result in a reduction of more than 50% in CO2 emissions per tonne of cargo transported compared to present vessels.

* Says besides these environmental benefits, cost savings provided by new technology will also allow better profitability

* The cost savings related to this agreement is part of SSABs synergy program announced in conjunction with the merger with Ruukki in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.