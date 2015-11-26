BRIEF-Pantaleon Entertainment resolves on capital increase

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Pantaleon Entertainment AG :

* Resolves on capital increase against cash contributions to be placed in an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Resolved to increase issued share capital from currently 1,000,000 euros up to 1,100,000 euros by issuing up to 100,000 new shares

* New shares will carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2015

* Intends to use net proceeds from capital increase to finance global roll-out of its innovative cloud-based video on demand (VOD) platform “Pantaflix” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)