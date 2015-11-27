FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stockmann to sell its department store business in Russia
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 27, 2015 / 6:10 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Stockmann to sell its department store business in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Stockmann Oyj Abp :

* Signed an agreement to sell its Russian department store business to Reviva Holdings Limited

* Reviva will buy 100 pct of AO Stockmann, a Russian subsidiary of Stockmann Plc, for a purchase price of 5 million euros ($5.3 million), to be paid in cash

* Stockmann’s outlook and profit guidance for 2015 remain unchanged

* Reviva will assume operations of all current department stores in seven locations from beginning of Feb. 2016

* Says divestment, together with on-going efficiency programme, will improve Stockmann’s profitability in stages from 2016 onwards

* Will record a non-recurring cost of about 75 million euros, estimated at current exchange rate, for last quarter of 2015

* Remaining Lindex stores in Russia will be closed according to plan by summer 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
