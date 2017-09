BRIEF-EQS Group Q3 revenues stable at EUR 4.2 mln

Nov 27 (Reuters) - EQS Group AG :

* In months July to September, group generated revenues on level of same period of previous year, amounting to 4.159 million euros ($4.42 million)

* Q3 EBIT 0.224 million euros versus 0.731 million euros year ago

* 9-month 2015 revenue amounted to 13.154 million euros versus 11.46 million euros year ago

* 9-month group earnings 0.72 million euros versus 0.89 million euros year ago

* Outlook for 2015 and 2016 remains unchanged