BRIEF-ElringKlinger signs license deal for lightweight components
November 27, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ElringKlinger signs license deal for lightweight components

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Elringklinger AG

* Signs license agreement for innovative lightweight metal-polymer components

* Concluded a license agreement with one of Germany’s premium manufacturers, focus being on pioneering lightweight components made of metal and plastic

* License agreement will allow ElringKlinger to market this innovative technology to other car manufacturers

* Current large-scale contract with German premium car maker alone covers a volume of more than eur 120 million in next five years

* Several other customers have already voiced their interest in new technology

* Will swiftly enter into concrete negotiations with interested vehicle manufacturers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

