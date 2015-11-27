FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SAF Holland places EUR 200 mln promissory note loan
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 27, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SAF Holland places EUR 200 mln promissory note loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - SAF Holland SA :

* Places a 200 million euros ($211 million) promissory note loan

* Transaction was oversubscribed boosting total issue volume from an originally targeted 125 million euros to a final total of 200 million euros

* Proceeds from promissory note loan give company additional leeway to finance growth, make select acquisitions, and form joint ventures in promising markets as part of its 2020 strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9457 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
