BRIEF-SAF Holland places EUR 200 mln promissory note loan

Nov 27 (Reuters) - SAF Holland SA :

* Places a 200 million euros ($211 million) promissory note loan

* Transaction was oversubscribed boosting total issue volume from an originally targeted 125 million euros to a final total of 200 million euros

* Proceeds from promissory note loan give company additional leeway to finance growth, make select acquisitions, and form joint ventures in promising markets as part of its 2020 strategy