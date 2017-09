Nov 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen Ag

* news: deutsche wohnen acquires portfolios with around 15,200 residential units

* Says purchase price for around 15,200 residential units of around eur 1.2 billion

* Says annual ffo contribution of around eur 40 million expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)