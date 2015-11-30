BRIEF-ODH changes CEO, signs advisory agreeement with Accelero

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Khaled Bichara to become Chief Executive Officer of Orascom Development Holding (ODH), Accelero to provide advisory services, announcement of intention for capital increase

* Accelero Capital will provide advisory services to assist ODH in implementing an operational and financial turn-around under guidance of board of directors and management of ODH

* Has signed a six year advisory agreement with Accelero Capital Management Company Limited

* Board of Directors of ODH announces that it has appointed Khaled Bichara as new CEO effective Jan. 1 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: