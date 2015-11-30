FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EQT VII acquires 68% of votes, 63% of capital in IFS
November 30, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EQT VII acquires 68% of votes, 63% of capital in IFS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - IFS AB

* EQT VII acquires 68% of votes and 63% of capital in IFS for sek 362.50 per share

* IGT Holding has acquired the shares at a price of SEK 362.50 per share, regardless of share class. The price paid is approximately 20 per cent (and 21 per cent) higher, compared to IFS’s six months volume-weighted average share price on Nasdaq Stockholm for IFS’s B-shares (and A-shares)

* IGT Holding is now under an obligation to launch a mandatory bid for the remaining shares in IFS within four weeks from the acquisitions

* IGT Holding will within this period, following a formal board resolution, launch a mandatory bid for the remaining shares in IFS for a consideration of SEK 362.50 per share through a separate press release.

* The acquisitions were made from IFS’s main shareholders including Förvaltnings AB Wasatornet, Gustaf Douglas, Catella Fondförvaltning AB, Lannebo Fonder AB, SEB, AP4, Anders Böös AB, Greenfield AB (Bengt Nilsson), Heinz Kopfinger, DNB and others.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

