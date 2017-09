Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cranswick Plc :

* H1 revenue up 9.9 pct at 529.1 mln stg (2014: 481.5 mln stg)

* H1 pretax profit rose 3.6 percent to 25.5 million stg

* Interim dividend up 9.4 percent to 11.6 penceper share

* H1 EPS rose 2 percent to 40 pence

* H1 adjusted pretax profit rose 22 percent to 31.5 million stg