Nov 30 (Reuters) - KCom Group Plc :

* Interim dividend 1.97 pence per share

* H1 revenue rose 3 percent to 177.9 million stg

* H1 EBITDA rose 3 percent to 37.2 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)