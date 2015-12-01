FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SHW plans to increase sales to EUR 630-660 mln by 2020
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
December 1, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SHW plans to increase sales to EUR 630-660 mln by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - SHW AG :

* Sales to rise to about 630 million euros to 660 million euros ($667.17 million - $698.94 million) by 2020 accompanied by significantly higher profitability

* Expects to report sharply growing sales and earnings starting in 2018

* EBITDA margin is expected to rise to at least 12 per cent by 2020

* After a temporary rise in investments in new markets and production plants during 2016 and 2017, company plans to bring investments back down to a normal level as of 2018

* Present dividend policy has been reconfirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.