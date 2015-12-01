FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biogaia says makes second investment in MetaboGn
December 1, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biogaia says makes second investment in MetaboGn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Biogaia AB

* Says makes further investment in MetaboGen

* Says The first investment of SEK 4 million took place in December 2014 and as MetaboGen has reached the agreed milestones the second investment of SEK 4 million was made today

* Says owns 27 percent of the share capital of MetaboGen, and if further milestones will be reached, the last investment of SEK 4 million will take place at the end of 2016. BioGaia’s share of the company will then be 35%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

