BRIEF-Biogaia says makes second investment in MetaboGn

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Biogaia AB

* Says makes further investment in MetaboGen

* Says The first investment of SEK 4 million took place in December 2014 and as MetaboGen has reached the agreed milestones the second investment of SEK 4 million was made today

* Says owns 27 percent of the share capital of MetaboGen, and if further milestones will be reached, the last investment of SEK 4 million will take place at the end of 2016. BioGaia's share of the company will then be 35%.