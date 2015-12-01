REPEAT-BRIEF-UK's Saga sells Allied Healthcare to Aurelius Group

(Repeats to add Aurelius Group’s RIC. No change to text)

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Saga Plc

* Disposal of Allied Healthcare

* Deal for sale of Allied Healthcare to Aurelius Group a mid-market, pan-european investor

* One-Off contribution of circa 10 mln stg will be made by Saga to Allied Pension Fund, which will transfer as part of transaction

* Saga now expects to recognise a small net profit on sale in current year’s accounts

* Saga will receive total consideration of up to circa 19 million stg

* Saga retained Greenhill to act as financial adviser on transaction