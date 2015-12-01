FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REPEAT-BRIEF-UK's Saga sells Allied Healthcare to Aurelius Group
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

REPEAT-BRIEF-UK's Saga sells Allied Healthcare to Aurelius Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add Aurelius Group’s RIC. No change to text)

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Saga Plc

* Disposal of Allied Healthcare

* Deal for sale of Allied Healthcare to Aurelius Group a mid-market, pan-european investor

* One-Off contribution of circa 10 mln stg will be made by Saga to Allied Pension Fund, which will transfer as part of transaction

* Saga now expects to recognise a small net profit on sale in current year’s accounts

* Saga will receive total consideration of up to circa 19 million stg

* Saga retained Greenhill to act as financial adviser on transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.