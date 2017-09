Dec 1 (Reuters) - Aurelius AG :

* Acquires Allied Healthcare from Saga Plc

* Acquisition of Allied Healthcare, combined with 10 other successful investments in 2015, will take Aurelius’ annualised sales to over 3 billion euros ($3.18 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9434 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)