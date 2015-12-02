BRIEF-Klövern buys and divests properties in Malmö

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Klövern :

* Has divested project properties Gjuteriet 21 and Gjutformen 1 in Malmö for a total of 160 million Swedish crowns ($18.4 million)

* Final payment will be made when project is completed

* Transfer of possession will be on June 1, 2016

* Has acquired site leasehold to Spindeln 2 in eastern part of Malmö for 47 million crowns

* Transfer of possession Spindeln 2 took place on Dec. 1

