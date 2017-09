Dec 2 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc

* H1 revenue rose 49.2 percent to 917.7 million stg

* H1 profit before tax 121.3 mln stg up 46.9 pct

* Interim dividend up 6.3 percent to 8.45 pence per share

* Anticipate a positive outcome for full year