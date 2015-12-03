FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Karolinska Development divests its holding in Athera Biotechnologies
December 3, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Karolinska Development divests its holding in Athera Biotechnologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB :

* Divests its holding in Athera Biotechnologies

* Divests to a consortium led by Foundation for Baltic and East European Studies

* Concurrently consortium invests 24 million Swedish crowns ($2.8 million) into Athera to fund further clinical development of Athera’s lead project PC-mAb

* Divestment has no impact on latest reported fair value

* No further financial details on this transaction will be disclosed

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6988 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

