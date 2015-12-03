BRIEF-Karolinska Development divests its holding in Athera Biotechnologies

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB :

* Divests its holding in Athera Biotechnologies

* Divests to a consortium led by Foundation for Baltic and East European Studies

* Concurrently consortium invests 24 million Swedish crowns ($2.8 million) into Athera to fund further clinical development of Athera’s lead project PC-mAb

* Divestment has no impact on latest reported fair value

* No further financial details on this transaction will be disclosed

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6988 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)