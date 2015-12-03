FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yara buys Sacramento terminal from Agrium for $27 mln
December 3, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Yara buys Sacramento terminal from Agrium for $27 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Yara International says:

* Yara has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of West Sacramento Nitrogen Operations from Agrium for a purchase price of USD 27 million

* Yara will utilize the location as an import terminal for finished products, optimizing the site within the total footprint of Yara’s West Coast operations

* The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2015, pending satisfaction of customary legal conditions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

