FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Evotec says reaches two important pre-clinical milestones
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 10, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Evotec says reaches two important pre-clinical milestones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Evotec AG

* reached two important pre-clinical milestones for transition of two projects from alliance portfolio into late-stage discovery and pre-clinical development for treatment of endometriosis

* news: evotec receives important pre-clinical milestones as part of its multi-target alliance with bayer healthcare

* evotec receives important pre-clinical milestones as part of its multi-target alliance with bayer healthcare

* milestones were achieved under strategic alliance between evotec and bayer entered in october 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.