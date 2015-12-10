FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Micro Focus Intl posts jump in first-half earnings
#Software
December 10, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Micro Focus Intl posts jump in first-half earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Micro Focus International Plc

* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 0.1694 usd per share

* H1 adjusted underlying ebitda rose 190.2 percent to 263.8 million usd

* H1 revenue rose 214 percent to 604.5 million usd

* Hy underlying adjusted ebitda of $263.8m is 2.9 times that delivered in comparable period at ccy.

* H1 operating profit 150.4 million usd versus 63.7 million usd year ago

* Hy revenues in period were $604.5m which are more than 3 times that of prior year’s constant currency (‘ccy’) figures

* proposed interim dividend increased by 10.0% to 16.94 cents per share (2014: 15.40 cents per share)

* our goal, which board is confident of delivering, remains to achieve returns to shareholders of 15% - 20% per annum over long term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
