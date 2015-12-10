FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Saf Holland expects sales to reach EUR 1.5 bln by 2020
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
December 10, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Saf Holland expects sales to reach EUR 1.5 bln by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Saf Holland SA :

* Presents new organizational structure at company’s capital markets day and reaffirms 2020 targets

* Group to be organized regionally as part of its strategy 2020

* Sales to reach 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion) by 2020

* Is very confident that it will achieve an adjusted EBIT margin at a level of at least 8 pct

* Reaffirmed its full year 2015 financial targets

* Expects 2016 to become another solid year with stable operational performance

* Announces its first large reference contract for truck suspension systems in China from a leading truck manufacturer

* Contract will begin in 2018 and in years that follow will make a peak contribution of over 15 million euros to group sales

* Additional projects are currently in negotiation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9133 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.