BRIEF-CVC funds, Investcorp to sell Paysafe Group stake
December 10, 2015 / 6:32 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CVC funds, Investcorp to sell Paysafe Group stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank Plc :

* Proposed placing of Paysafe Group shares

* Entities owned by some funds advised by affiliates of CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS S.A., Investcorp announce plan to sell up to 35,106,454 ordinary shares in Paysafe Group, formerly Optimal Payments

* Placing shares represent about 7.3% of company’s issued share capital and represent CVC Funds’ and Investcorp’s total holdings in company

* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild

* Barclays, acting through its investment bank, is acting as sole global coordinator and bookrunner and Canaccord Genuity Ltd is acting as co-lead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

