BRIEF-Levrett says intends to float on LSE
December 14, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Levrett says intends to float on LSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Levrett Plc:

* Intention to float - UKLA

* Intention to apply for admission to official list of UK Listing Authority and to trading on Main Market of London Stock Exchange

* Is expected that admission will occur in mid-December 2015

* Estimated net proceeds are C.825,103 pounds, which will be used to fund due diligence, other costs in respect of acquisition, and costs of business

* Conditionally raised gross proceeds of 915,000 pounds through placing of 45.8 million new ordinary shares Source text for Eikon:

