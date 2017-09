Dec 14 (Reuters) - Experian Plc

* Divestment of Hitwise and Simmons

* Completed sale of its consumer insights businesses Hitwise and Simmons to Symphony Technology for $47 mln plus an earnout of up to $5 mln

* These disposals are in line with our strategy to focus our portfolio where we can create synergies and competitive advantage