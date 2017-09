Dec 14 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien AG :

* Bernhard Burgener will be resigning from his office as CEO with effect from Dec. 31

* Bernhard Burgener to concentrate on the management of Highlight Communications group

* Fred Kogel to be appointed as new CEO with effect from Jan. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

