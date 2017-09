Dec 15 (Reuters) - Imagination Technologies Group Plc :

* H1 revenue 71.1 million stg versus 82.2 million stg year ago

* H1 adjusted operating loss of 7.3 million stg (2014: profit 5 million stg); reported operating loss of 20.8 million stg (2014: 10.3 million stg)

* Board currently expects adjusted operating profit for financial year to April 30, 2016 to be below previous expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: