FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Regent Pacific says agrees terms with Plethora for a combined co
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Regent Pacific says agrees terms with Plethora for a combined co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Regent Pacific Group Ltd :

* Recommended offer for plethora solutions holdings

* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended share-for-share offer

* Under terms of offer, each Plethora shareholder will receive, for each Plethora share, 15.7076 new Regent Pacific shares

* Offer represents an indicative value for each Plethora share of 11.65 pence per share, values entire issued ordinary share capital of Plethora at about 95.94 million stg

* Following completion of offer, Plethora shareholders (other than regent pacific) will hold about 65.98 percent of combined group

* Regent Pacific and its Concert Parties together hold 29.88 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.