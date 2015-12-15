FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Semcon books 25 mln SEK cost in Q4 for German engineering unit
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2015 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Semcon books 25 mln SEK cost in Q4 for German engineering unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Semcon

* Measures connected with the streamlining of the German engineering business,(Engineering Services Germany) means that structural costs of around SEK 25 million will impact Q4

* The costs are a result of the changes underway in the business area, initiated earlier this year

* The measures consist of strengthening the market profile, sharpening the offering and improve sales

* changes are estimated to take effect in 2016

* Semcon ab says meanwhile german automotive industry is expected to retain its high demand for development services Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.