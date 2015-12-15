FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Domino's Pizza to buy Joey's Pizza in Germany
December 15, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Domino's Pizza to buy Joey's Pizza in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group Plc

* Launch of strategic partnership in Germany between Domino’s Pizza Group and Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

* Newly formed joint venture is to acquire Joey’s Pizza, largest pizza delivery operator in Germany with 212 stores nationwide, for an initial consideration of EUR 45 million

* Transaction is expected to be earnings enhancing on an underlying basis for DPG in 2016 and realise significant value over time

* Transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals and is expected to complete in early 2016.

* Reiterate outlook statement from 14 October 2015

* Board remains comfortable with current market expectations for full year 2015 results in UK, ROI and Swiss operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

