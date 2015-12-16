FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBS plans trade sale process for Williams & Glyn in H1 2016
December 16, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RBS plans trade sale process for Williams & Glyn in H1 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland

* Update on the disposal of williams & glyn

* has made significant progress in separating williams & glyn

* royal bank of scotland group plc (“rbs”) has made significant progress in separating williams & glyn. We remain committed to meeting our obligation under state aid agreement to dispose of williams & glyn before end of 2017, as well as ensuring a smooth transition for williams & glyn’s 1.8 million customers.

* remain committed to meeting our obligation under state aid agreement to dispose of williams & glyn before end of 2017

* we are now planning to separate business from rbs in q1 2017 which remains compatible with end 2017 divestment deadline.

* the strategic attractiveness of williams & glyn has been reflected in a number of informal approaches for business. Therefore whilst continuing preparations for an ipo, we are planning to launch a trade sale process in h1 2016, and targeting signing of a binding agreement to sell business by year end 2016, with full divestment by end of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

